Recreation Sites and Trails BC will re-open select recreation sites and recreation trails within the Cariboo Fire Centre at noon on Friday.

An information bulletin says this is due to improving weather conditions and fire suppression.

Hazards may exist in some locations because of fire damage and because maintenance has not been possible for most of the summer. Visitors are advised to be alert for damaged facilities, fallen trees or other hazards.

Until further notice, the following recreation sites and trails will remain closed:

all sites and trails west of the Fraser River, except for certain sites and trails northwest of Quesnel

all sites and trails south of Highway 24 in the Interlakes area; and

all sites and trails within (or accessed through) wildfire closure areas or evacuation order and alert zones.

Recreation sites and trails within the declared title lands of the Tsilhqot’in First Nation (Xeni Gwet’in caretaker area) also remain closed.

A campfire ban remains in effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Further information on site and trail closures can be found at www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/ closures.aspx