The future of farming and ranching is on display the Wiliams Lake Stockyards.

The rescheduled 59th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale got underway today with clubs from Forest Grove to Horsefly, 100 Mile House to Wiliams Lake all taking part.

We asked Advertising and Promotions Co-Ordinator Bobbi-Joe Best what benefits the kids get from being a 4-H member.

“They get to do public speaking. They learn how to do marketing, they have to keep records in terms like a small businesses so they have to keep track of their costs and expenses then figure it all out at the end of the year to see if they made money or not, so I think it gives them a ton of skills.”

Even though it had to be postponed due to the wildfire situation Advertising and Promotions Co-Ordinator Bobbi-Jo Best said most of the area’s 4-H clubs are taking part.

“W e have 8, actually 7 this year. We have one club that couldn’t come out this year because they were evacuated for a long time so they felt like they couldn’t make it and that was Lone Buute”.

The 59th Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale is on now through monday with the sale taking place on monday night at 6:30 at the Williams Lake Stockyards.