100 Mile House RCMP were called to the scene of a couple of accidents this morning, including one that involved a pedestrian.

Sargeant Svend Nielsen says an elderly lady was clipped by the mirror of a pick-up at around 10-30 in the intersection of First Street and Birch Avenue.

He says the driver remained on scene and the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police in 100 Mile also responded to a two vehicle crash on Lac La Hache Station Road a couple of hours earlier at around 8-30.

Nielsen says not a lot of details are available on that file right now.

He says one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.