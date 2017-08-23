Children gathered at the Cariboo Regional District Library Williams Lake Branch to celebrate 7 weeks of reading through the Summer Reading Club on Wednesday and Tuesday.

“Literacy usually drops off when they’re not in school so we’ve been able to keep them interested and keep them excited. It’s a good thing for sure to keep their literacy going,” says Library Branch Assistant, Darren Smith.

About 150 children had signed up according to Smith with 60 taking part part in the two day celebrations in which participants received certificates and medals donated by the Royal Bank of Canada followed by crafts, games, and face painting.

Smith says although the wildfires did disrupt their weekly sessions the children that kept continuing with the Reading Club were happy to come back.

The Branch which closed the day evacuation order was issued for the City of Williams Lake had reopened on August 1.