The U-PASS program is now available to post-secondary students in Quesnel.

Jason Dyck is the Communications Manager for BC Transit…

“UPASS is a student pass that you can ride as much as you’d like over a year term and you pay into your student fees a lower rate that what would normally be a monthly pass so it’s good for students, it’s good to encourage ridership and we’re excited to get that going in Quesnel.”

Dyck says the student union representing both the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern BC both voted in favour of the program that will now start in the fall.

Quesnel students, as an added bonus, will also get access to the Quesnel and District Rec Centre to use the gym and swimming pool as well as to attend drop-in fitness classes if they like.