A full backcountry closure which was anticipated to be in effect until September 5, has now been lifted for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

BC Wildfire Service, Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says the restriction was the first since 2003.

“We were doing that basically to use every tool we had to prevent human caused fires. People literally weren’t allowed to use lakes, recreational use was not allowed in Crown areas; it was quite a significant move. We don’t want people to get complacent just as a result of us having taken this off. There is still hazard out there but it’s to the point where we’re confident that we can reign this in from a prevention perspective.”

“Thankfully we’ve seen a reduced risk out there in terms of new starts.”

Skrepnek says there are currently 49 active wildfires burning within the Cariboo Fire Centre, and that there will be buffer zones drawn 5-10 kilometres around each of them. Maps will be posted on the BC Wildfire Service website.

A off-road vehicle ban still remains in effect.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake (near Clinton) in the south to the Cottonwood River (near Quesnel) in the north and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.