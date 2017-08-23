Some growth is being reported today on the Hanceville-Riske Creek wildfire.

Fire Information Officer Shane McCool says it was not significant however, given the fact that even a small perimeter growth on a fire this size will increase that number by quite a bit…

“What we have mapped most recently is an estimated 230, 649 hectares and just to go your listeners an idea, the perimeter that we have on this fire is roughly 567 kilometres.”

That fire is now the third largest in BC’s history.

McCool says they hope to do a couple of planned burnoffs today, one approximately 5 kilometres south of Kliyul Lake and another south of Farwell Canyon.

He says they hope to establish a wider containment guard to prevent the fire’s ability to spread.