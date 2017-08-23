Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

On Friday, July 28th, 2017, a Canada Wide Warrant for Being Unlawfully at Large was issued for 25-year-old Christopher Lane Lindgren. The arrest warrant was issued after Lindgren failed to meet the conditions of his release at his designated residence in Prince George.

“LINDGREN has a Criminal Record and should be considered VIOLENT,” said RCMP.

Although there is no indication of where he might be, Lindgren has ties to 100 Mile House and Cache Creek in BC, as well as Grande Prairie and Edmonton in Alberta.

All efforts to locate Lindgren have been negative. Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Lindgren is described as:

Caucasian male

185 cm (6’1″)

86 kg (190 lbs)

Bald (brown)

Blue eyes

He has several tattoos on his head, neck and upper body

If located contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Lindgren.

If you have any information about Lindgren or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”.