The nomination deadline for this year’s Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual Business Excellence Awards has been extended.

Executive Assistant Jaylyn Byer explains the reason why.

“The committee decided to extend the deadline to August 31st so that everyone could get back home and then nominate a business or business person for the awards”.

With the extra couple of weeks for people to get their nominations in we asked Byers how it’s been going so far.

“They are starting to coming in, they’re are a little slow, we’re hoping that people get back on track and get their nominations in”.

Some new categories have been added this year, Not for Profit award, Home Based Business award and Youth in Business Person.

The biggest change Byer says is the Hugo Stahl Memorial award which is now open to any individual.

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual Business Excellence Awards will be handed out October 14th.