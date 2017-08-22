70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $25,000 to drill a high volume well for community fire protection.

The Department is 1 of 78 community groups across Canada which is receiving between $5,000 and $25,000 through Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund.

Farm Credit Canada says that 1,214 applications were received this year nationally for the Fund which was increased to $1.5 million in honor of the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is an investment in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “It’s about partnering with individuals and groups who are committing their time and energy for the purpose of bettering their communities.”

FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported almost 1,100 projects, an investment of more than $12 million over the past 14 years.

A complete national listing of selected projects can be found at www.fccagrispiritfund.ca.

Applications reopen in March 2018.