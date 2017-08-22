There were repeat champions for low gross at this year’s annual Barb Smith/Marj Jefferson Ladies golf tournament at the Quesnel Golf Course.

Kelly Flaherty and Barb Vincent from Williams Lake had a two-day total of 156.

Kit Collins and Vie Brears were next at 165.

A playoff was needed to decide low net.

Merridith Walton from Quesnel and Cindy Hammond from Mackenzie defeated Shirley Halliday and Wanda Grinder on the first playoff hole.

Their winning net score was 126.

A total of 28 teams took part.

One other highlight saw Nita Lane hitting the ceremonial first drive on Saturday.

Nita was playing in her 40th straight tournament.

She is a 17-time winner.