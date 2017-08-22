The City of Williams Lake is reminding the public to be diligent now that city parks and trails including Scout Island have reopened.

The City made the announcement today.

“The River Valley is still closed based on the fact that it’s part of the provincial backcountry ban,” says Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services.

“We ask that residents be diligent. We’re still dealing with tinder dry conditions and we just want to make sure that they’re being respectful, and obeying all the signs that are in place. Smoking on any of the trails, the grass, will obviously ignite with the smallest spark.”

Muraca says smoking in the reopened parks, or the use motorcycles or ATV’s, will definitely lead to a reinstatement of the closure.

A backcountry closure remains in effect for all Crown land within the Cariboo Fire Centre.