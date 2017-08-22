Many RCMP officers have been impressed by the generosity in spirit of residents in small and often remote BC towns.

Late in the evening of August 18th RCMP officers were in the Tatla Lake area conducting door to door notifications of the evacuation order.

Around 2 the next morning they were surprised by the kindness of one resident as Constable James Mason explains.

“A resident who was a local station owner showed some compassion by inquiring in regards to the status of the fuel in our vehicles. Without any prompting he just gave out of the goodness of his heart and generosity to make sure that all of our vehicles has fuel to continue on with the task that was assigned to us”.

Mason said after this selfless offering the gas station owner returned to his residence to pack up his belongings and leave town.