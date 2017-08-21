There wasn’t a whole lot of green space in Boitanio Park in Williams Lake as people from all over came out to the Party in the Park on saturday.

Designed as a welcome home to everyone who was evacuated back in the middle of July, the Party in the Park also helped fundraise for the local food bank as one of the event organizers, Jazmyn Douillard explains.

“People were walking up to me with their arms full, and bags hanging off of their arms asking where can we put these, where can donate this, and we were thinking oh my god, And then there were other people who showed up saying oh I didn’t know we had to donate. We said you don’t to donate so we ended up taking this giant plastic bin, popping a hole in the top of it and people were just throwing money into it”.

Douillard says they filled one truckload of non-perishable food items and raised almost one thousand dollars.

Twenty Books of thanks were also available for people to sign.

Douillard said if you didn’t get an opportunity to do that, you can stop by the Pink Room on Oliver Street in Williams Lake this week and request one of the books to write down your story or just say thank you.