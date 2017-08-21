An historic fire season and now reached another milestone.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepenek says it has now cracked the one million hectares burned mark…

‘We have 135 fires burning right now across BC. That includes seven new fires that started yesterday. Since April 1st there have been 1,064 fires that have now burned an estimated 1,021,674 hectares.”

The majority of that is of course in the Cariboo/Chilcotin region.

To put things in perspective, the Plateau wildfire, now more than 467 thousand hectares, would on it’s own be the the third worst fire season in BC’s history.

Records have been kept since 1912 and only 1922 and 1958 can beat that one fire in terms of hectares burned.

Ironically, Skrepenek says the number of wildfires this year is not significant.