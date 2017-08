100 Mile House RCMP are investigating a hit and run accident involving a youth on his bicycle.

Police were called to the intersection of Birch Avenue and First Street at around 7 o’clock on Saturday night.

RCMP say the vehicle, described as a black jeep, struck the back tire of the bike knocking the youth to the ground.

The vehicle then left the scene.

Police say the youth suffered only minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the RCMP.