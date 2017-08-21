The Cariboo Regional District announced Sunday that the North Green Lake Area Order has been downgraded to an Alert, and residents can now return home.

The alert in the South of Highway 24 area is being expanded. The new Alert area includes: East of Highway 97 to the Cariboo Regional District boundary and South of Highway 24 to the Cariboo Regional District Boundary.

See attached map: http://bit.ly/2vQpRlh

Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” said the CRD.