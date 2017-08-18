The Board of Education discussed the safe opening of schools for students in September at a special closed meeting last week.

Today (Friday) they confirmed that schools will remain closed to students if the school is under evacuation order or alert.

School buses will not operate in, or through areas that are under evacuation order or alert.

Parents who choose to transport their children through evacuation alert areas to attend their school will be required to have an approved safety plan in place for each child prior to them being allowed to attend classes.

A list of schools and opening dates will be available this wednesday on the School District 27 website.

The list will be updated as evacuation orders and alerts are revised.

Information will also be disseminated through parent and staff e-mail addresses.