The B-C Government has extended the wildfire State of Emergency through until September 1st.

This marks the third expansion since the crisis began and also moves it into some uncharted territory.

Chris Duffy is with Emergency Management BC…

“I believe we were six weeks in the 2003 wildfire season so yes, this would be the longest provincial declaration in the history of the province.”

The declaration ensures that Federal, Provincial and local resources are delivered efficiently.

Financial support will continue as well with a 600 dollar grant given to each household affected by the fires.