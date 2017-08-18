For the second time this week, the first this past tuesday at the Lexington Road Subdivision, the Williams lake fire department were called out in the early hours of the morning to a suspicious fire.

Fire Chief Des Webster

“A resident in the apartments on second avenue noticed smoke coming from the basement of one of the buildings. When he went downstairs he heard an outside door slam and as he walked into the hallway he could see that the mailboxes had been broken into, lots of paper and debris were thrown on the floor and the people who did this tried to light some of the paper on fire”.

Webster said fortunately the fire didn’t go very far and that there was very little damage however they did have to ventilate the basement floor as there was still quite a bit of smoke.

Williams Lake RCMP were also on the scene.