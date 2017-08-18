Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the city on Thursday August 17th 2017 at 941 AM. There police found two deceased individuals.

The deaths were suspicious in nature and Williams Lake RCMP called for assistance from the Williams Lake General Investigation Section, Police Dog Services, and Street Crew investigators.

Although the deaths appear to be suspicious, the RCMP do not believe there is any danger to the general public. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation continues.