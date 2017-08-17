The Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin is enjoying their new temporary location at the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre (TDC).

“We just finished the move July 5-6th, and so far everyone here has been really accommodating. They’ve allowed us to use so much of their space including their staff room,” says curatorial assistant Joe Borsato.

“I’m just really happy overall. I think considering the circumstances we had to work with, it’s gone very well.”

Borsato admits that although they can’t fit as many artifacts on display as they had at their old building, they do have a bit of everything on display including a vintage jukebox which had arrived last week.

“There was a gentleman, he had it. He’d owned for several decades in town and he said he originally picked it up in Saskatchewan, but the person who sold it to him had bought it in Williams Lake from one of the restaurants on Oliver Street.”

Borsato says he believes that the jukebox fits in well with their other items and that they hope to bring out more to display on a rotating basis including an old computer that a teacher had brought into his classroom in the 70’s to show to students.

He says it will now be up to local politicians as to how long the Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin will remain at the TDC.

The Museum is currently open by admission by donation from 9 am until 5 pm Monday through Saturday.