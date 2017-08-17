Residents returning to the Spokin Lake area after the Evacuation Order was downgraded to Alert. -BC Wildfire Service PHOTO

There’s good news on the wildfires within the Central Area Command.

“The Wildwood Fire, Soda Creek, Spokin Lake, and the White Lake Fires are now all under control,” said Fire Information Officer Alison Martin on Thursday.

“We still do have crews on each of these fires and they are still picking up some hotspots. They are demobilizing their equipment soon which is going to take quite some time.”

Martin says they are continuing their aerial scans on the fires to make sure that any hotspots that are detected can be extinguished from the ground.

She credits the hard work and efforts of crews for the progress.

“It’s great to have to have the community back in these areas after evacuation orders were lifted earlier this week. So our crews continue to work really, really hard to make sure that the community is safe from the effects of these fires.”

“There is still a large amount of smoke in the area. That’s mainly being caused by fires west of the Fraser River.”

Martin adds that there are still some concerns with the fires and that although a guard is secured around the perimeter of the Prouton Lakes Fire, crews are looking at doing some burnout operations to further secure it.

The Prouton Lakes Fire formerly known as the UBC Research Wildfire as of Thursday, August 17 is ‘being held.’

Martin reminds the public that although they are allowed back into some areas, there can be changes in the ground as well as dangerous trees.

“Also because there are firefighters still on the ground, we’re just asking people if they don’t need to be in the area to stay away from the firefighting efforts and leave our crews to be able to do what they need to in a quick and timely manner, and also demobilize so the community can get back to being somewhat normal.”

To report a wildfire call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.