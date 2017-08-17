A trial date has been set for a Williams Lake man who was arrested after police allegedly found weapons in his vehicle.

34-year old Dennis Russell is due back in court on September 18th.

Three days have been set aside for his trial.

Russell is facing several counts, including Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm.

RCMP say he was originally taken into custody back in June of 2016 because he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say a subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a loaded .45 calibre handgun, a quantity of drugs, various style knives, brass knuckles and ammunition.