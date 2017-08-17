Two Lake City residents have partnered up on a mission to collect as many thank you cards they can to hand out to those who have helped battle to save the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Garnet Bradshaw says it was Claudelle Yochman’s idea that he jumped on board with to help out.

“Anything from the heart will do.”

“It’s just to show some appreciation for all the hard work that these first responders and helpers have done. If they choose to make up their own card, well and good that’s even better because it shows a little more and effort, and a little bit more caring towards what they are doing.”

Bradshaw says the cards can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce located at South Broadway from 9 am until 6 pm Monday through Friday.

He says last he heard was that 20 cards had been collected and that they’re hoping to up that number before they are given out although some will likely be dropped off at Saturday’s Welcome Home & Thank You Party.

“It’s very scary,” Bradshaw said of his reaction to the wildfires within the region. He has been living in Williams Lake for about 5 years after having moved out from the Fort Nelson and Wells area, and Ontario prior to that.

“There’s a lot of concern around especially before the alerts were lifted here in town, and witnessing these fires first hand it’s a very scary situation for basically everybody right now. Everybody is very concerned and uptight. I love the area out here, and unfortunately forest fires are one of the things are that prevalent.”