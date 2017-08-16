The Cariboo Regional District announced Wednesday that residents are allowed to return to the West Fraser Road area as the evacuation order for the area has been downgraded to an alert.

“Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert,” said the CRD.

See an attached map of the new alert area: http://bit.ly/2vJL3Yv

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

“Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued,” the CRD states.

A resiliency centre is available in Williams Lake to provide information and programs of support for wildfire evacuees. The resiliency centre is set up at the Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street) and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until need subsides. Contact the Resiliency Centre at 250-305-0226.

Both Red Cross and Emergency Support Services have booths at the centre. Red Cross services are available to anyone returning to the area that requires assistance. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-863-6582.

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.

A re-entry booklet is available with important considerations for returning residents including insurance information, safety, water and sewer, and clean up and food disposal recommendations. Copies are available at the Resiliency Centr and are available online here: http://bit.ly/2uGfOjO