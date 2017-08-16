RCMP have launched another arson investigation in the Cariboo this time in the Alexis Creek area.

“Two of our officers who are supporting the RCMP wildfire response they were traveling in the area, they came across a trailer home on fire about 40 kilometers east of Alexis Creek,” explains BC RCMP Director of Communications, Dawn Roberts.

“The area is subject of an evacuation alert and the homeowner was not home at the time that we spotted the fire.”

Roberts says although the mobile home was destroyed, the fire, fortunately, did not expand beyond the residence.

This marks the second arson investigation in the Cariboo.

Roberts says the Williams Lake RCMP continue to investigate an arson, attempted fires, and multiple breaks and enters which occurred throughout the Lexington Road Subdivision Tuesday morning.

She says 4 of the 5 males arrested remain in custody and charges are pending all subject to provisions in the youth criminal justice act as they are under the age of 18.