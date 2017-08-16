Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes is blasting the NDP Government over it’s handling of the wildfires burning in the North Cariboo.

Oakes says while the firefighters are doing their absolute best on the ground she questions if adequate resources were available, specifically this past weekend when the fires near Nazko and Wells and Barkerville took off…

“We knew that that weather event was going to happen, they had been predicting it a week prior, and we have serious questions that we want to ask the government and minister Farnsowrth was here today (Aug 15) but he didn’t actually meet with the communities that are affected by the wildfires. you know the regional directors from the actual areas, whether it’s out in Nazko or the Wells area, we felt they should have been included in a meeting with minister Farnsworth, as well as first nations.”

Oakes is also calling on more resources for small businesses impact by the wildfires.

Oakes says the 1500 dollars being offered so far is appreciated but she says placer miners, guide and outfitters, trappers, forest companies and ranchers are going to need more as she says the small business economy in the Cariboo is being “decimated.”