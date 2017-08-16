The Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the evacuation order for the Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake and Charlotte Lake areas to an evacuation alert, which means residents are allowed to return to the area.

“Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert,” states the CRD.

See an attached map of the alert area: http://bit.ly/2wfuPZh

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

“Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued,” says the CRD.

Cariboo Regional District residents returning to the area are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup

A re-entry booklet is available with important considerations for returning residents including insurance information, safety, water and sewer, and clean up and food disposal recommendations.

Copies will be available in the community over the coming days and are currently available in Williams Lake at the Resiliency Centre. View the booklet online here: http://bit.ly/2uGfOjO

A resiliency centre is available in Williams Lake to provide information and programs of support for wildfire evacuees. The resiliency centre is set up at the Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street) and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until need subsides. Contact the Resiliency Centre at 250-305-0226.

Both Red Cross and Emergency Support Services have booths at the centre. Red Cross services are available to anyone returning to the area that requires assistance. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-863-6582.

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.