After consultation with the Cariboo Fire Centre, the City of Williams Lake Emergency Operations Centre has determined that the imminent risk of danger to life and properties within the City boundaries has diminished at this time.

The Evacuation Alerts issued on July 8, July 9, and July 10, 2017, pursuant to City of Williams Lake Emergency Measures Bylaw No. 1961, 2005, are therefore rescinded for the following locations:

All properties and businesses situated within the City of Williams Lake municipal boundaries (see attached map).

All City parks and trails except Kiwanis Park and Boitanio Park are closed to the general public until further notice.

The Red Cross continues to provide services at its Boitanio Mall location from 9 am – 5 pm, Monday to Saturday (hours are subject to change).

“As some neighbouring communities in the Cariboo Regional District remain on alert or order, please continue to be vigilant and obey all warning and hazard signs,” a media release stated.

For Cariboo Regional District information, please call their information line at 1-866-759-4977.