The Williams Lake RCMP have 5 males in custody as they continue to investigate an arson, attempted fires, and multiple break and enters throughout the Lexington Road Subdivision early Tuesday morning.

RCMP were dispatched to a report of a fire in the Subdivision at 5:41 am. The caller reported seeing males hiding in the area after they attempted to light a number of fires.

Police investigators looking into the fire confirmed that the fire was intentionally set and considered to be a criminal case of arson. Throughout the investigation, officers determined a number of break and enters had also occurred throughout the subdivision, along with other attempted fires.

“Quick thinking by a number of local bystanders extinguished the flames before anyone was hurt or any damage to homes was done,” says Inspector Jeff Pelley.

“The immediate response of the bystanders and Williams Lake Fire Department likely prevented this event from causing serious harm to the home owner. Another fire within the city limits could have had a detrimental effect on our community.”

Five men are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing at this time and remains a top priority for the Williams Lake General Investigations Section and Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit.

“Our officers have been working diligently and in partnership with the fire department to assess evidence and apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime,” he says.

Pelley reminds the public to report any suspicious activity or people within their neighbourhood.

Anyone with further information can contact the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment at 250-392-6211 or if you wish to remain anonymous Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).