The Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the evacuation order for the area from Alexis Creek to Riske Creek to an evacuation alert, which means residents are allowed to return to the area.

“Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert,” states the CRD.

See an attached map of the alert area: http://bit.ly/2x1tToB

Parts of Highway 20 west of Alexis Creek remain closed. Visit drivebc.ca for details.

Residents are returning to an area that has been profoundly affected by wildfire.

“Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice,” said the CRD.

“Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued.”

Residents returning to the area are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/ index/453003085612292#/signup