It’s been a long time coming but some people in the Central Cariboo, evacuated more than a month ago because of the wildfires in the area, can finally go home.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond…

“Certainly the issue at Spokin Lake as the people have been out of their homes for a long time. Really pleased that the ministry agreed today to allow them to go home. Also the Soda Creek re-opening, that has made a big difference or will make a big difference as folks try to get into town from that area because they are forced to go up and around and it’s a long haul.”

The Frizzi Road area, the areas North and South of Mountain House Road and south of Frizzi Road to Highway 20 have also been downgraded from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert.

All tolled, Richmond says that represents about 340 people.

He also hinted at some more potential good news later today…

“The other one we’re hoping to get sometime today, perhaps if we’re lucky we’ll be able to get that bottleneck at Riske Creek opened up but that will again depend on fire safety and how the Fire Centre and the Ministry of Transportation and Highways feeling that they have secured enough that there is not going to be a problem.

Richmond also provided an update today on how much property has been lost to date.

While he didn’t get into specific areas, he says as of today 50 homes and around 133 outbuildings have been lost in the region.