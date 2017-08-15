The Chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department is crediting a group of workers for stopping the spread of a garage fire Tuesday morning which is believed to have been human caused.

Des Webster says the Department was called out at 5:40 am to the fire in Lexington Subdivision.

“We found 4 workers that were driving by that happened to see the fire had gotten the majority of it out. They did, however, see two young individuals running away from the house,” he explains.

RCMP were dispatched and had attended the scene as the two individuals had reportedly fled from the fire after it was started.

Webster says the workers did an excellent putting the fire out saving a lot of damage and also the life of an elderly lady who was asleep in the house at the time.

“They prevented the damage to the house. She was very lucky as well thanks to these guys that stopped. Had this fire gotten to take hold on the house I’m fairly confident it would have started a significant forest fire.”