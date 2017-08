Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

67-year old David Micheal Jeff was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, August 4th.

He was among the Williams Lake residents who were evacuated back on July 15th.

Jeff is described as an aboriginal man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

He has grey shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mr. JEFF’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP.