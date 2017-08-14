Residents are allowed to return to the Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake area after lightning sparked fires resulted in evacuation orders over the weekend.

The Cariboo Regional District and Canim Lake Indian Band made the announcement Monday and said in news release that due to successful firefighting efforts in the area, the wildfire threat has been reduced which means residents can return under an evacuation alert.

Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert.

See a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2w3TXTp

“Since this area remains on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice,” said the CRD. “Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued.”

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be dangerous trees in wildfire affected areas. Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.

Residents returning to the area are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup