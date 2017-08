The Cariboo Regional District expanded an evacuation order which replaces the Canim Lake Area – Bates Road to Mahood Lake Road Order issued August 12, 2017 at 10:30 pm.

“Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said the CRD.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2w0AKlA

The evacuation route is Eagle Creek Road to Forest Grove to 100 Mile House