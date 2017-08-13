A substantial amount of drugs, along with a significant amount of cash was uncovered in a recovered stolen vehicle in Williams Lake.

On Friday, August 11, Williams Lake RCMP were notified that a vehicle, reported stolen from Alberta, was in Williams Lake.

The vehicle, a rental car from Edmonton, was located at a local business by RCMP. Two people were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle, and drugs believed to be Methamphetamine, Heroine and Fentanyl as well a substantial amount of cash was discovered.

One woman from Surrey has been held in custody pending a Provincial Court appearance in Williams Lake on Monday August 14th 2017.

Charges of Possession of stolen Property, Theft of auto, possession for the purpose of trafficking and five charges of breach of recognizance are being submitted to Crown Counsel.

The other person has been released and police are not seeking any charges in relation to this individual.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” sates Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer In Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment.

“Our members will continue to focus on individuals who engage in this, or any criminal activity.”