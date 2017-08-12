The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Canim Lake Area which includes Bates Road to Mahood Lake Road.
“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said the CRD.
The evacuation route is Canim Lake South, left on Canim-Hendrix Road to 100 Mile House or Kamloops.
View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2uztddk
Residents should register at the ESS Centre in 100 Mile House at the Curling Club at #2- 175B Wrangler Way or the ESS Centre in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street.