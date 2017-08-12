"Hoping for rain!!!" said Myron Theodore on Facebook who took this photo Saturday night of a wildfire right above Canim.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Canim Lake Area which includes Bates Road to Mahood Lake Road.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said the CRD.

The evacuation route is Canim Lake South, left on Canim-Hendrix Road to 100 Mile House or Kamloops.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2uztddk

Residents should register at the ESS Centre in 100 Mile House at the Curling Club at #2- 175B Wrangler Way or the ESS Centre in Kamloops at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street.