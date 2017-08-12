The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for areas North of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake Area.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said the CRD.

The evacuation route is Beaver Valley Road and Gavin Lake Road West to Likely Road then to Williams Lake.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2wToOhY

Residents should register at Emergency Support Services (ESS) in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

This order replaces the North of McCauley Lake order issued August 8, 2017.