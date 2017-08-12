The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department says they’re proud of the latest edition to their fleet.

President Ian Hicks says they had put the bid on the 89′ F800 Ford from the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department before everything had blown up with the fires.

He says the ideal truck for a small crew like themselves is automatic with no air brakes and a big water tank, and that the new fire truck is exactly what they needed.

The truck brings the fleet of the McLeese Lake Fire Department up to 3 and had arrived yesterday.

Listen to Hicks talk about the new truck below as well as his Department’s efforts during the wildfire activity and more in the audio link below.