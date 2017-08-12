Increased wind activity Friday resulted in growth on some of the Wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Central Area Command Fire Information Officer Allison Martin says aerial bucketing support assisted crews on the ground Saturday morning in an effort to halt the spread of the Prouton Lakes Fire.

“Crews will work today to finish a guard that they’ve been working for the past couple of days so they’ll look to burn out that section just to secure the guard. The second contingency line that will surround the south, east and north Flanks continues to be under construction.”

Martin says the other major fires in the Central area command did not increase in size.

A forecasted cold front moving through the area today will be bringing increased winds and a change in wind direction which Martin says could result in an increase in fire activity as well as the possibility that the fires could breach one of the guards.

Winds on Friday had also resulted in growth on fires in the Chilcotin on the Kleena Kleene, Colwell Lake, Arc Mountain, Chazcut, and Tautri wildfires.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, the north and east flanks of the Elephant Hill fire saw growth. The fire which is now estimated at 124,843 hectares did not cross into Deadman Valley according to BC Wildfire Service.

Fire Information Officer Allison Martin talks about the fires within the Central Cariboo Command on Saturday, August 12 in the audio file below