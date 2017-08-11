The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for areas east of the Titetown area to the CRD’s western border.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” said the CRD.

The evacuation route is:

North of Anahim Lake area: Dean River Road to Highway 20 to Williams Lake

Titetown Area: Batnuni Road to Blackwater Road to either Quesnel or Prince George

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2vX4f7R

If you have accommodations arranged, register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall or Quesnel at 500 North Star Road between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. If you require group lodging, register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

An Evacuation Order has also been expanded for an area southwest of Quesnel.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will also be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is Lavington Road to Tibbles Road to Nazko Road and to Quesnel.

View a map of the affected areas here: http://bit.ly/2wQ9fHY