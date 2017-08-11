Prolific offenders 27-year-old Nicholas Frederick Ivany and 23-year-old Alana Mika Ward, both from Williams Lake, are facing several charges after they were found breaching conditions imposed upon them in Provincial Court from an incident in early July.

Police say the pair were arrested on July 11 in connection with break and enters in the Wildwood area which was under an evacuation order at that time.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2017, both Ivany and Ward were arrested for breaching conditions. They are facing 10 charges including:

Possession of tools suitable for the purpose of break and enter contrary to section 351(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a Controlled Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

Three (3) counts of breach of Recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code

The pair has been released on strict conditions and are scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on August 30, 2017.

Ivany and Ward are not to be within 50 kilometers of Williams Lake unless they are attending Court proceedings.

“Certainly people need to be aware that if the individuals are seen in the townsite, they could very well be here because of court purposes and if that’s the case then they would not be breaching their conditions, but’ that’s for the police to deal with and determine,” says North District Media Relations Corporal, Madonna Saunderson.

“If you see them please call the police and let the police do what they have to do.”

(Editor’s Note: RCMP have revised the ages of Ward and Ivany who were previously reported as 24 and 28 years of age.)