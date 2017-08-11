An evacuation order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the Maeford Lake area, which is about 10 kilometres northwest of the north arm of Quesnel Lake.

The evacuation route is West to Likely on the Cariboo River FSR (8400 Road) or North to Barkerville on the Mathew Valley Road (8400 Road)

If you have accommodations arranged, register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall or Quesnel at 500 North Star Road between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. If you require group lodging, register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

The CRD strongly encourages residents to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: https://member.everbridge.net/ index/453003085612292#/signup