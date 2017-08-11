The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for areas on the northwest side of Quesnel Lake.

The order replaces the order issued on August 5 for the north arm of Quesnel Lake and the alert issued August 6 for the northwest side of Quesnel Lake Alert.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” states the CRD.

The evacuation route is by water or by Spanish Lake Road.

If you have accommodations arranged you can register at ESS in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. If you require group lodging, register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

The Tasse Lake fire which was discovered on July 7 is listed as 344 hectares.