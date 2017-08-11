Fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre continue to be monitored and acted on by firefighters.

Central Cariboo Area Command Fire Information Officer Allison Martin says over 450 personnel are on the ground today.

“For the Wildwood Fire, we have 119 personnel. Smoke continues to come from internal pockets of the fire, but it’s not threatening the guard in most places. There is some concern about the north east area of the fire and there is planned ignition in that area to help build the guard.”

Martin adds that smoke is also visible on the north east corner of the Spokin Lake fire, but that it is well inside the perimeter.

“They’re also using sprinklers at night to cool the fires overnight and that just saves some work for crews in the morning.”

An aerial scan of the White Lake Fire will identify hot spots today in which there is 94 personnel and 24 pieces of equipment on the eastern side of the Fraser River.

If conditions allow a burnout is planned today for the Prouton Lakes fire to help secure the guard before tomorrow’s forecasted winds which may threaten those areas.

A trough of low pressure coming through the Cariboo this weekend could bring some much-needed showers although it won’t be significant.

“We’re only looking at generally 2 to 4 millimeters,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“If we do see a thunderstorm we could see a bit more, but that’s about it.”