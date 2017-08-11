25 year old Trevor Alexis of Williams Lake is in custody and facing charges after two incidents that occurred back to back earlier this week in Prince George.

On Monday morning at approximately 6:15, Prince George RCMP responded to a report of an Assault and Mischief on the 1900 block of Strathcona Avenue. Initial indications were that an adult male had assaulted an adult female and punctured the tires of her vehicle, before fleeing the area on foot.

While enroute to the assault, RCMP received a report of a possible stabbing on the 2300 block of Spruce Street, a short distance away from the initial assault and mischief.

Police attended both locations and located a female with minor injuries and a male suffering from what appeared to be multiple wounds from an edged weapon. The male suspect had fled before police arrived.

The 31-year-old male victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries. The female did not require treatment.

Alexis was located and arrested in Agassiz on Tuesday the same day in which a Criminal Code Warrant was issued. He is scheduled to appear in Prince George Provincial Court on August 17 and is facing the following charges:

Assault with a Weapon

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace

Assault

Mischief Under $5000

“The suspect and the female victim are known to each other. It is not known whether the male victim and the suspect are known to each other,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass.

“The male victim is not co-operating with police. The investigation is continuing.”