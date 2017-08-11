Four Cariboo archers are all within striking distance of a medal after day one of two at Canadian Target Championships in Montreal.

16-year old Emerie Watson from Quesnel, who has already won a silver medal in the Cadet Women’s category in the field competition earlier in the week, was 3rd in yesterday’s opening round with a score of 329.

Emerie, representing BC in this event, will represent Canada later this year at the World Championships in Argentina.

Sydney Watson is 4th in the Ladies open division after a 331.

Williams Lake’s Ty Thurow, who won a silver medal in the field competition as well, is 2nd right now in target for Cub Men and Al Campsall, who won silver in the Master Men field event, is 5th after the opening round in the target competition.

The final round goes today.