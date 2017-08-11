Today, Friday, August 11 is the last day to submit a name for the College of New Caledonia’s Aboriginal Space at their Quesnel campus.

Nancy Lillenweiss is the Marketing and Student Recruitment Officer.

“Assistance from the public to name the Aboriginal Space is part of our everyday commitment to involve our community. We also have an Aboriginal steering committee and we’re always looking for input.”

Lillenweiss says a small committee will help them choose the final name in which the winning entry will receive a pair of handmade, custom moccasins. The winning entry will also have the opportunity to speak at the opening of the new space describing the inspiration for their suggestion later this month.

The Aboriginal Space which is hoped to be a welcoming and supportive place was created by altering existing space within the College and is prominently located near the atrium.

Entries today can be dropped off on campus, emailed to quesnel@cnc.bc.ca or faxed to 250-991-7502.

As the Space is dedicated to Aboriginal learners, ideally, the name will be submitted in the local Dakelh (Carrier) language and easily pronounced.

Entries should be neatly written or typed and should include:

1. the Carrier name and English translation

2. the reason you are submitting this name, and

3. your name and contact information.